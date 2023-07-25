Telangana’s outstanding liabilities almost doubled in last five years from ₹1.9 lakh crore to ₹3.66 lakh crore

July 25, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State’s outstanding liabilities, primarily through borrowings, have almost doubled in the last five years.

According to the details furnished by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the State’s outstanding liabilities increased from ₹1.9 lakh crore in the financial year 2019 to ₹3.66 lakh crore in the budget estimates of fiscal year 2023. Telangana was next only to Rajasthan in year-wise increase in the outstanding liabilities in percentage terms during the five years.

Year wise increase in outstanding liabilities of Rajasthan were pegged at 17.2 % closely followed by Telangana at 16.6 % going by the budget estimates of fiscal year 2022-23. This is also highest among the southern States. The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has outstanding liabilities of ₹4.42 lakh crore as per the budget estimates of FY2023, but the year wise increase in terms of percentage was only 12.4 %, according to the written reply given by Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman in response to a query by BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

Karnataka’s total outstanding liabilities were pegged at ₹5.35 lakh crore whereas the year wise increase of liabilities in percentage terms was 13%. In respect of Tamil Nadu, the outstanding liabilities during the period were pegged at ₹7.53 lakh crore and the year wise increase of outstanding liabilities in percentage terms was 13.3%.

The total outstanding liabilities of Kerala were ₹3.9 lakh crore and the year wise increase in percentage terms has been pegged at 10.9%. The year wise increase of liabilities of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in percentage terms was 14% and 10.6% respectively.

In addition, the State raised funds from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development under the Infrastructure Development Assistance.

In addition to Telangana Drinking Water Corporation and Horticulture Development Corporation, the State availed assistance to Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation to the tune of ₹508.66 crore in 2019-20, ₹2,394.7 crore (2020-21), ₹2,628.19 crore (2021-22) and ₹997.4 crore (2022-23) under the Nabard Infrastructure Development Assistance scheme.