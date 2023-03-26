Telangana’s Nikhat Zareen bags second world championship boxing title

March 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

When Nikhat Zareen fell to her knees to say a quick prayer in celebration of her second consecutive Women’s World Boxing Championships gold in Delhi on Sunday, it was more than symbolic of her undisputed dominance in the ring.

Nikhat’s stunning feat of winning back-to-back gold in the championship is yet another reminder of the women force from Telangana who are making it big on the international sports circuit. In a way, the indefatigable Nikhat showed she belonged to a different breed.

Coming from a humble background in Nizamabad, then a relatively unknown centre for sporting achievements, 26-year-old Nikhat clearly defied the script and set a benchmark for excellence in sports. And, she chose a sport — boxing — which not many girls even prefer to watch. Reason? As a child, Nikhat, who also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold and world championship last year, has been a path-breaker with her attitude — to stand apart from the crowd, especially girls of her age.

Like it has been seen in the case of many success stories in Indian sport, a good part of the credit goes to Nikhat’s father, Mohd. Jameel Ahmed and her immediate family members, who faced the wrath of relatives when she started punching in the ring.

Coming out of a phase of depression when she felt that she was denied a chance to represent India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Nikhat proved a point or two with her consistency at the highest level. “It will be impossible to break six-time World champion Mary Kom’s record. But, I am determined to win the gold in Olympics,” she said.

By all means, it has been a fascinating journey for Nikhat, who travelled a long way from the bylanes of Nizamabad to the pinnacle of stardom in the world of women’s boxing.