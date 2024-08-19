Telangana’s new SHG policy fails to address decade-long neglect towards disabled people

Self-Help Groups (SHGs) formed for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Telangana were mostly neglected in the past decade under the previous government led by the BRS. Though the incumbent Congress government recently launched the new scheme of ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ — aimed at helping women SHGs establish businesses — it has failed to mention any PwD-specific measures.

As of March 31, 2021, as many as 48,916 PWDs were enrolled in 7,078 PwD SHGs. Yadagiri Veldi, member of an SHG in Jangaon district, said they were also deprived of even essential facilities, including the neighbourhood centres, in the past decade.

These ‘neighbourhood centres’ had been envisaged as inclusive spaces where individuals with and without disabilities can engage in various activities, receive therapeutic services and access referrals for medical, educational and legal support. Many of such centres do not function because 90% of SHGs and Vikalangula Samakhyas (federation of PwD SHGs) at mandal-level are inactive, according to official sources.

Moreover, vital positions such as community development workers (CDW), community coordinators, assistant project managers, and district project managers (Disability) have been abolished, further weakening the support structure for PwDs.

PwD SHGs began to be formed in the united Andhra Pradesh in 2003 under the scheme ‘Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP)‘. The society aimed at addressing the needs of PwDs also by providing assistive devices and offering livelihood support.

Under the previous government, however, the services were largely reduced to mere bank linkages. “There was a plan to offer skill development programmes, but no such initiative was implemented over the past 10 years. This lack of support had been detrimental to many PwDs,” said a senior official, seeking anonymity.

A woman SHG member from Jangaon district noted that though they had been trained to provide therapies to disabled children, they did not receive the promised allowances or salaries. Additionally, several PwDs employed by SERP have not been receiving their Aasara pensions owing to policy issues.

