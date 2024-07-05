Telangana’s Nalgonda police open warning fire shots, nab two from ‘Parthi gang’

A police team tracking the Parthi gang in Nalgonda had to warning fire shots from their service weapons before they could grab two members on Friday morning. The dramatic scene unfolded as the gang tried to attack the police. “However, we were successful in nabbing two of them before the gang could disperse,” said a police official.

At around 9 a.m. on Friday, police were able to track and intercept the gang in Nalgonda. “They were armed with screwdrivers and we had to open a warning fire to neutralise the situation. We have finally nabbed two from the gang and efforts are on to trace the absconding members,” said the SP of Nalgonda police, Sharat Chandra Pawar.

Gang involved in highway robberies in Telangana

The gang, hailing from Indapur of Maharashtra, has been in Telangana for over a month and has been involved in eight highway robberies, apart from one murder. “They would target vehicles alighting on the service road of the highways in the state and attack them for their valuables,” said the SP.

The modus operandi of the gang is that they set up makeshift tents along isolated areas in the district and do not hesitate from attacking their victims to rob them. They were also fully analog, making it difficult for the police to use the technology to track them. “We had to use human intelligence and resort to old school policing to trace them,” said an official close to the investigation.

Earlier in June, the gang attacked commuters in Nalgonda and Choutuppal. They ambushed a family who halted for a stop on Nalgonda highway and attacked two persons before decamping with valuables, including eight tolas of gold.

The gang broke the windows of the car when the family, including two women, a man and a baby, stopped on the road at Chityala mandal and threatened them to hand over the valuables. “When one of the women resisted, they hit her with a stone on the head and injured her ear and also attacked the man driving the car before fleeing the place,” said the police.