Telangana’s Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal submits resignation; Speaker accepts

Resigning due to atrocious rule in Telangana and to pave way for by-election to Munugode constituency: Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Congress MLA of Munugode constituency in Telangana Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy submitted his resignation to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday morning (August 8.) The Speaker has accepted the resignation immediately. Later, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy sought appointment of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to explain his stand..

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy told reporters that he has resigned to the Assembly as the State government was not releasing funds to his constituency. By resigning his seat, he was forcing a by-election in the constituency which he hoped would bring about a change in administration of the State.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy paid floral tributes to the Telangana martyrs memorial at Gun Park, opposite the Assembly, before proceeding to the office of Speaker in the Assembly.

“Munugodu Assembly constituency has failed to receive funds in the last three and half years as it is being represented by Opposition part MLA. This is a classic example how constituencies being represented by Opposition parties are being neglected,” said Mr. Rajagopal Reddy while speaking to reporters at Assembly on August 8. Stating that even protocol was not followed in the case of Opposition MLAs, the Congress MLA alleged that the ruling TRS was unable to accept the Opposition parties at all.

“There is no democracy at all in Telangana. TRS has become a party of Telangana traitors. I am resigning from the MLA post against atrocious ruling in the State. About 1,200 people have not sacrificed their lives to benefit only one family,” said Mr. Rajagopal Reddy.