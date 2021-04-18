Telangana’s long wait for COVID shots

Immunisation drive not held on Sunday due to unavailability of vaccine doses; consignment delayed

The 2.7 lakh COVID vaccine doses expected to reach Telangana on Saturday night have been delayed and Health Minister Eatala Rajender hopes that the emergency consignment will reach by Sunday night. The immunisation programme was not conducted at government vaccination centres across the State on Sunday following shortage of vaccine doses.

Mr Rajender said that he has requested the Centre to address the shortage at the earliest. Though the State has the capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people a day, the immunisation drive came to a grinding halt due to unavailability of vaccines. People have been complaining that they are not able to get first and second dose despite registering for it.

The Health Minister said that he and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have spoken to vaccine manufacturers, requesting them to resolve the shortage. A request was also placed with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to allow vaccination for people above 25 years. However, Mr Rajender said he has not received any response yet.

“Steps are being taken to ensure there is no dearth of oxygen in the State by coordinating with Central government officials. Oxygen supply comes under Centre. A State government cannot produce on its own. There is no shortage of it as of now. Around 250 tonnes of oxygen is needed in a day. As cases increase, the requirement might go up to 300 tonnes a day,” he said.