Telangana’s largest agri show KISAN’24 commences

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao said that KISAN Hyderabad is an innovative initiative which successfully brought together diverse stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

“This event not only showcases innovations but also facilitates essential conversations for the sustainable growth of the agricultural sector in the State,” he said, after inaugurating the second edition of KISAN Agri Show 2024 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre here on Thursday.

The objective of this three-day event is focused on display of latest advancements in agriculture.

According to the officials, KISAN Hyderabad 2024 is providing a good platform for exhibitors representing diverse sectors of the agricultural industry. The exhibition features an extensive range of products and services, including farm machinery, tractors, implements, water and irrigation solutions, plasticulture, tools and machines run by the Internet of Things (IoT), innovations and start-ups in agriculture, contract farming solutions, agriculture inputs, protected cultivation technologies, mobile apps for agriculture, and custom clearance services.

The event has attracted more than 140 exhibitors from the industry leaders to innovative start-ups, showcasing the latest products and solutions conducive to farming in the region. The exhibition is spread over 12,000 sq m area. It is expected to connect more than 140 companies and 20,000 visitors from Telangana and neighbouring States.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Horticulture Officers Association is also organising a concurrent conference to offer knowledge sessions for farmers. The event features a comprehensive exhibition, informative seminars, and interactive sessions, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore the latest advancements, products, and services in the agricultural sector. Several officials from the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Horticulture were present.

