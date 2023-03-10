Telangana’s Integrated Secretariat complex likely to be inaugurated by next month-end  

March 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The integrated secretariat complex whose works are in final stages of completion in likely to be inaugurated towards the end of next month.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the progress of ongoing works at the new complex on Friday. The Chief Minister also reviewed the works on the 125-ft tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Martyr’s Memorial, designed in the shape of a lamp, in the vicinity. Mr. Rao who reached the secretariat complex first checked the progress of elevation works, fountain, green lawn and other aesthetic features incorporated in the design of the new complex.

He expressed satisfaction over the main entrance of the complex which was specially made with wood carving from Madhya Pradesh. He inspected works on the sixth floor, housing the Chief Minister’s Office, later and expressed satisfaction that the suggestions he made regarding wall cladding and decoration were put in place by the construction agency. The new complex had been designed in such a way that it would have adequate ventilation as well as natural lighting after completion.

The Chief Minister appreciated the construction agency over the manner in which it was executing the works and inquired about the facilities being set up for staff as well as visitors. He went round the ground floor of the complex to check parking and related amenities and made suggestions to the officials concerned in this regard.

He later visited the site of the under-construction statue of Dr. Ambedkar in the vicinity. He checked the progress of works at the base of the statue as well as the progress of construction of halls and facility for audio visual presentation that was being set up there. He instructed Ministrer Koppula Eshwar and officials concerned to ensure that there was no compromise in the quality of works besides ensuring that the works were completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister inspected the works on the Martyr’s Memorial and made suggestions on the facilities like audio visual presentations and laser shows that were part of the memorial.