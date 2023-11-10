Telangana’s future is bleak if Congress party is elected: Kishan Reddy

November 10, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has already destroyed Telangana financially with his policies in the last two terms and if the Congress party is elected to power, the future of Telangana is going to be dark as implementation of their six guarantees will only accentuate the financial distress, cautioned Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy.

“Everyone has seen how KCR has destroyed the State finances with his profligate policies leading to salaries not being paid on time, contractors not paid their dues, mid-day meals workers denied pay and so on. Electing Congress party will be like falling into the fire from the pan. So, Telangana people should think hard before voting to either of these parties,” he said, addressing a press conference on Thursday.

While people are vexed with the ruling BRS party due to dictatorial rule, arrogance, corruption and MLAs running a mafia, KCR is planning to use the ill-gotten wealth to win at any cost by misusing the official machinery but he is not going to succeed, he observed.

On the other hand, Karnataka people already feel cheated because the Congress government has reneged on its guarantees. “People have been backstabbed and ministers themselves have been admitting that they are unable to implement the guarantees,” he said.

The BJP, however, will implement what it has promised and the announcement to make a Backward Class (BC) person as the Chief Minister has sent a strong message to the communities concerned and they are ready to back the party. “We are getting tremendous response in the villages more than we imagined. The youth are with us, we are requesting other sections also to support our party,” he said.

Campaign tempo will be picked up from Monday onwards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already addressed three meetings and after the one on Saturday, he will be back for more meetings towards the month end. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be conducting road shows in many constituencies even as cadre at the booth level have been tasked to meet every household on Deepavali.

The Minister also lashed out at the pre-poll surveys for coming out with ‘concocted’ results though he is sure “people will not believe them”. He later issued ‘B’ forms to the contesting candidates.