Telangana’s flagship schemes Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima to be discussed at SZC’s next meeting

May 05, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two of Telangana’s flagship programmes — Rythu Bandhu, farmers investment support scheme ,and Rythu Bima, comprehensive insurance coverage scheme — are turning out to be a role model for the country.

The schemes, which won accolades at the national level, came up for discussion during the standing committee meeting of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) held in Chennai on Friday. Chief Secretary A.Santhi Kumari, who had been facing constraints following the shifting of administration to the new secretariat, made a presentation on the implementation of the two schemes along with the other innovative schemes that are being implemented in the State in education, women & child welfare and traffic management wings.

Impressed by the manner in which the two farmer-friendly schemes are being implemented in Telangana, it was resolved that a presentation should be made at the next meeting of the council to be held in Chennai, likely next month, so that other States could think about emulating the model in their respective jurisdictions.

The meeting, sources said, took up 82 issues including 26 left over from the previous meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and 26 action-taken reports had been submitted on the issues referred by the southern states. Of the total issues discussed, 55 were said to have been resolved and 27 referred to the next meeting of the southern zonal council.

Setting up of an integrated steel plant in Bayyaram in Khammam district, which was listed in the agenda, was raised by the Telangana officials. Union Government officials told the meeting that Mecon, the engineering and metallurgical consultants arm of the Ministry of Steel, examined different locations and had asked the Telangana government to identify a different location so that a feasibility study could be conducted.