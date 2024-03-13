Telangana’s first NIELIT campus opened

March 13, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy unveiled the plaque for Telangana’s first National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), at Begumpet, on Wednesday.

The institute aims to address the shortage of human resources facing local sector companies by providing skill training of at least 5,000 people through the centre during the next three years and will be operating from a 11,000 sq.ft. facility inside Ashoka Raghupati Chambers, SP Road.

The Minister said the institute’s activities signifies a pivotal moment in the journey towards fostering innovation and growth in the field of electronics and information technology. Leveraging technology for socio-economic development and empowering youth with skills relevant to the digital age is essential, he noted, during his virtual address, said an official release.

Minister for IT & Industries Dudilla Sridhar Babu highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting IT sector and creating avenues for skill development and employment generation. Establishment of the NIELIT centre is a significant step towards achieving these objectives.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NIELIT and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) was also signed on the occasion by respective chiefs K. S. Lalmohan and Shrikant Sinha on the occasion.

Both the institutions intend to create a conducive environment for start-ups and innovators to thrive through incubation programmes, workshops, networking events, and access to funding opportunities for growth of entrepreneurial ecosystem in Hyderabad and beyond.

NIELIT is an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). Headquartered in Delhi, it already operates 51 centres throughout India, added the release.