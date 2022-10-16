Telangana’s first Group-I test leaves some in tears; paper tough and lengthy

Biometric details of candidates for Telangana State Public Service Commission Group-I preliminary examination being recorded at an exam centre in Shamshabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The first-ever Group-I preliminary test in Telangana was conducted peacefully with nearly 75% of registered candidates turning up at the 1,019 exam centres across the State.

Instances of teary-eyed aspirants pleading for entry were reported from several venues as the officials did not allow candidates into the exam centre after 10.15 a.m.

Those who reached late cited transport issues and fervently requested for consideration, but in vain.

The test was conducted across all 33 districts of Telangana from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Of the 3,80,081 candidates who had applied, 3,42,954 candidates downloaded the hall tickets but only 2,86,051 (75%) turned up. The final figures will be revealed after receiving the material and verification of reports, said Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman, B. Janardhan Reddy.

He said the biometric details of candidates, who appeared for the exam, was collected and that will be used for scrutiny and verification of candidate identity at the latter stages of recruitment. A command and control Centre was established at TSPSC office to monitor the conduct of examination at various venues. The live conduct of exam and capturing of biometric data at various centres was reviewed by the command centre and necessary instructions passed on.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy said the preliminary key will be released after displaying the scanned copies of OMR answer sheets on TSPSC website (www.tspsc.gov.in). The process of scanning will be completed within eight working days.

An aspirant, who arrived late at an exam centre in Sangareddy, requesting officials for entry. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

On par with UPSC paper

The paper was tough, lengthy and unconventional, according to the Group-I aspirants who took the test. Commenting on the paper, Brain Tree director V. Gopala Krishna called it an ‘outlier’ as compared to the papers conducted in the combined state.

“It is evident that the questions have been framed after considerable research and effort, and aspirants have to get used to these kind of papers in all future exams of TSPSC. It is a commendable effort by the examining body,” Mr.Gopala Krishna said.

Director of Shikara Academy, Deepika Reddy said the paper was on par with the UPSC civil services and candidates could not complete it as the questions were lengthy.

An aspirant kissing her child outside an exam centre in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

“On an average, each student could have left around 15 questions unanswered due to lack of time,” she said. Questions from science, current affairs, science and technology, and mental ability and logical reasoning accounted for 45% of the paper, she said.

“As expected, there were questions on Kaleshwaram and Haritha Haram — pet projects of TRS government,” a candidate said.

The exam was held for the notified 503 Group-I posts, including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioner–Grade-II and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

The last Group-I test had been conducted in 2011 in the combined Andhra Pradesh state for 312 posts.