Telangana’s education Budget up by 11.5% compared to previous fiscal year

Telangana’s education Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has been increased by 11.5%, reaching ₹21,292 crore, compared to ₹19,093 crore allocated in the previous fiscal year, 2023-24.

“Our government is committed to enhancing the education sector by raising the standards in schools and colleges and providing them with necessary facilities,” said Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while presenting the Budget on July 25.

“As a first step, we have announced a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment to fill 11,062 existing teacher vacancies in schools. This recruitment will align the number of teachers with the number of students, ensuring quality education for poor and middle-class students in our government schools,” he said.

The Minister further said that the previous government had destroyed the autonomy of universities. They have run the universities by appointing in-charges rather than appointing full-time Vice-Chancellors. “Due to this, the governance of the universities and the education system became chaotic,” he said.

“The Congress government has established search committees to appoint full-time Vice-Chancellors for all universities, with appointments to be made soon. We have allocated ₹500 crores for university infrastructure development in this Budget, with ₹100 crores each for Osmania University and Women’s University, and the remaining amount for Kakatiya University and other institutions,” he added.

Highlighting the transformation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into centres of excellence, the Minister announced a collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited to upgrade 65 government ITIs. “Six new long-term courses will be introduced, training 5,860 students annually, while 31,200 students will be trained in short-term courses.”, he said.

Modern technological equipment and expert trainers will be provided through Tata Technologies Limited, which will also assist in securing employment for the trainees. This project, launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from Mallepally ITI in June, is a public-private partnership with a total cost of ₹2,324.2 crores, of which ₹307.95 crores will be paid by the government, and the remaining amount will be covered by Tata Technologies Limited through its CSR programme. The Budget proposes ₹300 crores for this project.

