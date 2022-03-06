Telangana’s daily COVID cases fall below 100 after a year

Only 82 cases recorded as just about 17K samples are tested

Only 82 cases recorded as just about 17K samples are tested

The daily case load in Telangana fell below 100 after a little over a year. Only 82 infections were detected on Sunday.

The last time less than 100 cases were recorded was on February 14 last year — 99 persons had been found positive for coronavirus. That was the lowest daily count then, signalling the end of the first wave.

The indication of a wave waning is when the daily cases have dropped to around 100 or less. The lowest number of daily cases after a devastating second wave was 103 on November 21 last year.

The number of daily tests has varied by a huge margin in the past one week — from around 19,000 to 30,000 samples were put to test in a day. But on Sunday, only 17,022 samples were examined.

The daily case load in the past few days was around 150, and almost halved on Sunday.

Barring the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region where 29 people were found with the virus, only single-digit or zero cases were recorded in the remaining 32 districts. No case was detected in a total of 15 districts.

The cumulative case total stands at 7,89,758, of which 1,710 were active. The death toll has remained stable at 4,111 with no fatality for almost a week.