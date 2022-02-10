Telangana’s daily COVID caseload drops below 1,000 after 37 days

HYDERABAD

10 February 2022

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana has dropped below 1,000 after 37-days. The State registered 865 infections on Wednesday.

After January 3, when 482 infections were recorded, the State had been witnessing over 1,000 cases every day.

On Tuesday, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao had prophetically said that the daily caseload will drop gradually and touch around 100 in a week.

Along with cases, what has also been declining is the number of daily tests. Over 1 lakh samples were being examined in a day between January 18 and January 25. It has been slowly decreasing, and on Wednesday, 61,573 tests were conducted. Results of 1,919 were awaited.

The new 865 infections included 263 from Greater Hyderabad region, 67 fromMedchal-Malkajgiri and 60 from Rangareddy. The cumulative casetotal has touched 7,80,836.

One more COVID patient died. The death toll stands at 4,103.