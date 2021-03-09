Telangana’s COVID tally crosses 3-lakh mark

Took 121 days to record the last set of 50,000 cases

Telangana’s COVID caseload has surpassed the 3-lakh mark with 111 cases being detected on Sunday. The tally now stands at 3,00,011, according to statistics released by the Health department.

The State, which recorded its first coronavirus case on March 2 last year, took 144 days to reach the 50,000-mark and in another 29 days, touched the grim milestone of 1 lakh cases. Thereafter, it took 19 days to record the next set of 50,000 positive cases. That was in August-September 2020 when the viral caseload was seeing a big spurt.

The number of people found to be COVID-positive started to decline from November. With that, it took 121 days to reach the subsequent set of 50,000 cases — on Sunday.

The number of tests taken to add the last set of 50,000 cases has been comparatively higher — 43,66,082 samples — over the last four months.

Telangana is the 12th State in the country to have logged 3 lakh COVID cases. Maharashtra leads the table of infections with over 22 lakh cases, followed by Kerala at 10.77 lakh cases, Karnataka at 9.55 lakh cases and Andhra Pradesh at 8.90 lakh cases, according to information available on covid19india.org.

The other States that have a higher case tally than Telangana are Tamil Nadu (8.55 lakh), Delhi (6.41 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (6.04 lakh), West Bengal (5.76 lakh), Odisha (3.37 lakh), Rajasthan (3.21 lakh) and Chhattisgarh (3.14 lakh).