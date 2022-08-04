Telangana

Telangana’s COVID caseload hovers around 1,000-mark

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 04, 2022 00:06 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:06 IST

A day after recording 1,054 COVID-19 cases, Telangana’s daily caseload hovered around the 1,000-mark on Wednesday. As many as 992 persons tested positive for coronavirus with 41,182 samples being tested. The day before, 44,202 tests had been conducted.

The new 992 infections included 376 from Hyderabad, 65 from Rangareddy, 54 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 37 from Nizamabad, 32 each from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Khammam.

There were 37 COVID patients in ICU across private and government hospitals, 101 on oxygen beds, and 89 on regular beds. Altogether, 227 patients were hospitalised. The number of patients in hospitals crossed 200 on July 30.

The active caseload stands at 6,132 and the cumulative case tally at 8,22,663.

The Health department excluded data on COVID vaccination coverage in the daily health bulletin on Wednesday.

