Telangana’s coronavirus tally goes up by 149 cases

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally has reached 2,95,831 while the death toll stands at 1,612 with 149 new cases and one more fatality being reported on Monday.
The new cases include 25 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region and eight from Rangareddy. There was no detection of the infection infive districts — Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnoool, Kamareddy and Jogulamba-Gadwal.
On Monday, 31,831 people were examined and the results of 745 were awaited.
So far, the State has performed 81,54,347 tests. Of the over 2.95 lakh cases, 1,804 were active and 2,92,415 have recovered.
