Telangana’s complaint against AP projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana government has lodged a complaint with Krishna river management board that the latter had invited tenders for five irrigation projects outside Krishna river basin but drawing water from Krishna river.

A letter of Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) of Telangana C Muralidhar to the board on Saturday said that the projects were linked to Gandikota reservoir which was on river Penna and part of Galeru Nagari Srujala Sravanthi (GNSS) scheme but drawing water from Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river. Similarly, a tender for a work on Satya Sai Ganga canal was related to Telugu Ganga Project.

On the basis of the award of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal - I, Telangana was already objecting before KWDT - II about diversion of water to areas outside the river basin through GNSS, Handri Niva Srujala Sravanthi, Valigonda and Telugu Ganga from Krishna basin. Issues were framed by KWDT - II and and adjudication was already taken up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter also said AP took up the projects as new components of GNSS and HNSS in violation of AP Reorganisation Act without any prior appraisal and approval by KRMB or Apex Council monitoring disputes between the two States.

By another letter to Tungabhadra Board in Karnataka, Mr. Muralidhar highlighted that AP obstructed the modernisation of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme which was a joint project of the two States on Tungabhadra. By obstructing modernisation and allowing water to flow from RDS to KC canal, AP ensured that the allocation to Telangana in RDS was not realised.

Telangana realised only about five tmc ft on an average from RDS for several years against its allocation of 15.9 tmc ft. KC canal was entitled to draw 31.9 tmc ft from Tungabhadra but not from Krishna river. However, AP resorted to drawing much excess water for KC canal from Krishna at Srisailam reservoir through four unauthorised sources. In lieu of these unauthorised excess diversion, AP was swapping its share of regulated releases to KC canal from Tungabhadra dam to Tungabhadra project high level and low level canals. This was against the spirt of KWDT - I award. Therefore, the board should not allow excess drawal to KC canal nor swapping. This way AP drew about 50 tmc ft against its allocation of 31.9 tmc ft.