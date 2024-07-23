Students from colleges in and around Hyderabad booked by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau

Drug consumers from Symbiosis College, Osmania General Hospital, Guru Nanak Engineering College, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) among other places were identified and booked by the Telangana’s Anti Narcotic Bureau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of the agency Sandeep Shandilya said that their multi-faceted approach, combining human intelligence (humint) and technical intelligence (techint) has yielded significant results over the past few months. “Through relentless monitoring and intelligence development, TGANB has targeted hotspots of drug activity. Recently, three drug abusers were apprehended at Artistry Pub, Novotel HICC, thanks to actionable intelligence. In the raid at Cave pub, out of the attendees, 52 were checked and 33 tested positive for combinations of ganja, cocaine, and MDMA,” said the official.

He added that coordinated efforts with unit officers and Narcotic Detection Dogs (NDD) have led to thorough checks of schools and their premises “We also established Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in all institutions, which are expected to be vigilant, providing timely information about any drug-related activities within their institutions and surroundings, thereby acting as the first line of defence against drug abuse,” added the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded that while the primary focus remains on major suppliers, they are also addressing smaller consumers to curb the demand effectively. “Ensuring a comprehensive approach to tackling drug abuse is essential for long-term success,” he concluded.

List of offenders identified by the TGANB and action taken

- Symbiosis College: Information led to the apprehension of 25 students consuming OG Weed. Counseling sessions for these students and their parents are currently being conducted to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.

- Osmania General Hospital (OGH): Six junior doctors were caught consuming ganja. A formal letter has been written to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to take appropriate action against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Guru Nanak Engineering College: Fifteen students were caught consuming ganja. Measures are being taken to counsel and rehabilitate them.

- Culinary Academy of India, Kundanbagh: Four students tested positive for ganja. Immediate actions were taken to address the situation and inform the institution.

- Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT): One student tested positive for ganja. The institution has been formally notified, and appropriate measures are being taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

- IIIT Basara: Students were found consuming drugs, with the source of ganja traced back to Nanded. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the supply chain.

- JNTU Jogipet: Three individuals were caught consuming ganja. TGANB is working closely with the institution to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.

- E-Cigarette Sales: Ahmed and Jaffar were apprehended for selling e-cigarettes to students under code names. Students from Indus School and CBIT were identified as consumers.

- NIT Trichy: A boy who dropped out in his third year due to drug abuse was apprehended. His father retired from government service this year, and his mother became bed-ridden on learning about her son’s condition. The boy has now promised to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.