Formation of Telangana was not easy, recalls Mahesh Goud

Hundreds of people sacrificed their life for the cause of Telangana Statehood, says TPCC working president

June 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress celebrating Telangana Formation Day at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Formation Day of Telangana was celebrated at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) headquarters — Gandhi Bhavan — with all the senior party leaders participating in the flag-hoisting ceremony and paying respects to the sacrifices of martyrs.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the flag in the presence of senior leaders, including AICC in charge Manikrao Thakre and Nalgonda Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, among others. He said hundreds of people sacrificed for the cause and kept the desire alive for decades.

Mr. Mahesh Goud said Telangana was not formed easily and it took a bold decision from Ms. Sonia Gandhi to realise the dream of six decades and also the biggest sacrifice of the Congress party that decided to politically lose a State to fulfill the aspirations of people. He also criticized Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for deceiving the Congress while reportedly promising to merge it and later deceiving the people by bringing in a family rule.

He alleged that KCR also tried to demolish the Congress party that gave him political life encouraging the defection of elected MLAs. Money earned through unprecedented corrupt practices was used for defections and it shows the mindset of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Goud said.

