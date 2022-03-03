Telangana yet to appoint ombudspersons

Their appointment is for transparency in NREGS implementation

Their appointment is for transparency in NREGS implementation

Telangana is among States which is yet to appoint ombudspersons for implementation of Centrally-sponsored National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS)

The appointment of ombudspersons for transparency in implementation of the scheme from 2022-23 was one of the pre-requisites laid down by the Union Ministry for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for release of funds under the scheme.

Sources said the Ministry had sought the ombudspersons to receive complaints from labourers employed in works that were grounded as part of implementation of the scheme. Complaints were also supposed to be received and resolved by them quickly. They will go into irregularities committed by officers, hold inquiry and take remedial steps.

One ombudsperson was supposed to be appointed for each district. In such case, thirty two districts other than Hyderabad that had rural pockets should have one ombudsperson each. But, there was not a single such person in the State.

There was no response from the State governments when the issue was brought to their notice. In this background, the Ministry said the State governments could appoint ombudspersons in at least 80% districts of the State. The Ministry had designed a new software for the implementation of the scheme but officers of the State government were not trained in it.