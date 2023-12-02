Telangana writes to KRMB to take steps to restore NSP status

December 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Telangana government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take necessary steps to restore the status quo of November 28 at Nagarjunasagar dam, as decided during the virtual meeting held by the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the River Board on Saturday, Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana brought to the notice of the former that it was agreed in the virtual meeting held by the Home Secretary with the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday that the status quo as on November 28 be restored by A.P.

“However, as per information received from the Chief Engineer of Nagarjunasagar Project, the Andhra Pradesh police have not withdrawn their force from the occupation of the dam and still holding the fort there without handing over the dam security to CRPF personnel. On the other hand, Telangana State police have withdrawn from its position on the dam and CRPF personnel have taken over the control of various points,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the head regulator of the Right Canal was still open with AP continuing unauthorised drawal of water.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has asked the Chief Secretaries of AP and Telangana as also the Director General of CRPF, Chairman of the Central Water Commission and Chairman of the KRMB to physically attend the meeting scheduled on December 6 in New Delhi to review the situation relating to Nagarjunasagar dam, discuss transfer of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam reservoirs management and related structures to KRMB.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.