Telangana won’t tolerate violation of its water rights: KCR

“Both the Telangana State and KCR have crystal clear understanding over the State’s rights on water resources in Krishna and Godavari Basins,” Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said here on Monday.

The Chief Minister made the comment when asked to react on the plans of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to divert 8 tmc ft water every day from Srisailam to Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra by taking up a new lift scheme as well as increasing the water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator to 80,000 cusecs, during the briefing after Cabinet meet.

“We are building projects within the limits of our allocation, made during combined AP, and the neighbouring State too has to follow it,” the Chief Minister said adding that he would react on PRP expansion and other plans of AP at an appropriate time. To a question on the Opposition criticism of the State government in handling the issue, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said it was better to speak as less as possible on their deeds in the past.

The Chief Minister said people know very well as who kowtowed the then AP Chief Minister when the plans of PRP’s earlier expansion were taking shape. “We are fighting the issue at appropriate fora as part of our commitment to protect the State’s rights. The government can’t keep quiet on any plans to violate its riparian rights,” he added.

“They (AP) went to Supreme Court against our (Telangana’s) Palamuru-Rangareddy project and the Centre convened the Apex Council meeting too on it. We explained our stand of utilising the allocated water and doing justice to our people,” he mentioned.

When pointed out that it was he (KCR) who had said in the past that he was not against giving water to Rayalaseema, Mr. Rao said he still stood by it and reiterated that Rayalaseema should get water and it could be met from the surplus available in Godavari. “Nobody stops them on that, but violation of our rights cannot be tolerated,” he asserted.

“Can we keep quiet if they run amuck on our rights. If they are for amicable solution we are ready for it and if they favour legal battle, we are game for it,” the Chief Minister clarified and said Telangana was still working together with AP and had no disputes except some issues such as row over Krishna waters.

Stating that it was he who had invited AP Chief Minister for talks and proposed taking waters beyond basins with suggestion that surplus water available in Godavari could be utilised for that instead of quarrelling on water in Krishna Basin, which is already tied-up. “I have convinced Maharashtra and completed Kaleshwaram project. People are already enjoying the benefits,” he noted.

The Chief Minister stated that Telangana was also going to ask for allocation of another 650 tmc ft water in the surplus available in Godavari in addition to 950 tmc ft of allocated water for drinking, irrigation and industrial needs.