Telangana Women’s Commission assures action

December 03, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Takes suo motu cognisance of cases of gender violence

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of two recent incidents — molestation of an overseas student in University of Hyderabad, and an attempt to sexually assault and murder of a Class X student in Mahabubnagar district — and directed the officials concerned to take stringent action against those responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking serious view of the alleged molestation of an overseas students by a faculty member in UoH, and the murder of the minor, allegedly by close relatives, in Balanagar mandal of Mahabubnagar, chairperson of the Commission Sunitha Laxma Reddy expressed anguish at growing incidents of depravity.

Calling for a societal change, she said such incidents can be deterred only by stringent measures against perpetrators, and assured support to the victims on behalf of the State government and Women’s Commission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US