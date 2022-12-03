Telangana Women’s Commission assures action

December 03, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of two recent incidents — molestation of an overseas student in University of Hyderabad, and an attempt to sexually assault and murder of a Class X student in Mahabubnagar district — and directed the officials concerned to take stringent action against those responsible.

Taking serious view of the alleged molestation of an overseas students by a faculty member in UoH, and the murder of the minor, allegedly by close relatives, in Balanagar mandal of Mahabubnagar, chairperson of the Commission Sunitha Laxma Reddy expressed anguish at growing incidents of depravity.

Calling for a societal change, she said such incidents can be deterred only by stringent measures against perpetrators, and assured support to the victims on behalf of the State government and Women’s Commission.