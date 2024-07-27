GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Women Safety Wing’s sexual offences module leads to 49 convictions

Published - July 27, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Women Safety Wing (WSW) of Telangana has established a dedicated Sexual Offences (SO) module to oversee and monitor cases of rape and sexual assault across the State. The module has resulted in 49 convictions in the last few years, including 12 in this year.

The module identifies specialised cases based on specific criteria, which include cases involving repeat offenders, those that attract media attention, serious offences in public spaces, gang rapes, and offences involving children or differently-abled individuals, an official release said. “The module also focuses on aggravated penetrative sexual assault on children under ten and serious offences by public servants in official institutions,” said the release.

“The recent 12 convictions included two life sentences, one for 25-years, five for 20-years, one for 5-years, and in three cases resulted in one year of community service. Notable units involved include Hyderabad, Jagityal, Karimnagar and Rachakonda,” explained the release.

The WSW has developed a comprehensive 29-column proforma to collect detailed information on each specialised case from unit officers. An Additional Superintendent of Police rank officer heads a special task force that meticulously monitors these investigations and trials.

Telangana / Hyderabad / sexual assault & rape / arrest / police

