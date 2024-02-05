ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana woman tries to kill self after poisoning six-year-old son

February 05, 2024 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old woman allegedly fed poison-laced drink to her six-year-old son at their residence in Medchal before consuming it herself. According to police, she did so as she was depressed over her husband walking out on her four years ago. The child died.

According to the Medchal police, the woman also had health complications. “On Saturday, she mixed poisonous substances in a soft drink and first offered it to her son before consuming it herself. After her family noticed them unconscious, they were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared the boy dead,” said the police, adding that the woman was in the ICU. She has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni at +914066202000 or 6666 1117)

