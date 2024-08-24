GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana woman seeks intervention of MoEA for urgent repatriation of her ailing son from Saudi Arabia

Published - August 24, 2024 12:01 am IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Pothuganti Laxmi, a native of Sangem village in Jagtial district has sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MoEA) to ensure urgent repatriation of her son Pothuganti Chandra Sekhar, 32, who has been suffering from serious health issues in Saudi Arabia, for better treatment in India.

She has submitted a memorandum at the office of the Protector of Emigrants (POE), Telangana, MoEA, to this effect, sources said.

Laxmi said her son had undergone the medical tests at a designated medical centre and received a vaccination shot in Hyderabad on June 24 this year. He had gone to Saudi Arabia on July 11 to work as a ‘cleaning supervisor’. He has been residing in Al Bad, Tabuk Region, Saudi Arabia, since then, she said.

Her son has been suffering from a bleeding wound on his right arm due to a ‘post-vaccination infection’. Expressing concern over her son’s deteriorating health condition, she sought the intervention of the MoEA for his immediate repatriation to India for better treatment.

