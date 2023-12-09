ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana witnesses a dip in dengue cases

December 09, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana witnessed a decline in dengue cases this year, with 7,894 cases reported and one death recorded as of November 30.

In contrast, the State reported 8,972 cases with no fatalities in 2022. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel said this during the Lok Sabha Question Hour on November 8.

The Minister presented a four-year data overview, indicating that in 2020, Telangana documented 2,173 dengue cases, followed by 7,135 cases in 2021, 8,972 cases in 2022, and 7,894 cases in 2023, along with one reported death. The instances of dengue cases from January to July consistently remained low, while a significant surge was observed from August to December.

The less number of dengue cases in 2020 across the country was attributed to the COVID pandemic. In that year, the nation recorded 44,585 dengue cases with 66 deaths. Subsequently, the numbers increased to 1,93,245 with 346 deaths in 2021, followed by 2,33,251 cases and 303 deaths in 2022, and 2,34,427 cases with 274 deaths in 2023.

Comparatively, Andhra Pradesh reported fewer dengue cases than Telangana, with 925 in 2020, 4,760 in 2021, 6,391 in 2022, and 5,936 in 2023.

