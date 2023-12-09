HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana witnesses a dip in dengue cases

December 09, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana witnessed a decline in dengue cases this year, with 7,894 cases reported and one death recorded as of November 30.

In contrast, the State reported 8,972 cases with no fatalities in 2022. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel said this during the Lok Sabha Question Hour on November 8.

The Minister presented a four-year data overview, indicating that in 2020, Telangana documented 2,173 dengue cases, followed by 7,135 cases in 2021, 8,972 cases in 2022, and 7,894 cases in 2023, along with one reported death. The instances of dengue cases from January to July consistently remained low, while a significant surge was observed from August to December.

The less number of dengue cases in 2020 across the country was attributed to the COVID pandemic. In that year, the nation recorded 44,585 dengue cases with 66 deaths. Subsequently, the numbers increased to 1,93,245 with 346 deaths in 2021, followed by 2,33,251 cases and 303 deaths in 2022, and 2,34,427 cases with 274 deaths in 2023.

Comparatively, Andhra Pradesh reported fewer dengue cases than Telangana, with 925 in 2020, 4,760 in 2021, 6,391 in 2022, and 5,936 in 2023.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.