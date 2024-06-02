Telangana will prefer hunger over freedom and Congress Govt is committed to fulfill aspirations of the martyrs: Revanth Reddy

Stating that freedom was part of the Telangana way of life and the Telangana society would never tolerate bondage and endure hunger but not lose freedom, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy assured that the Congress Government was committed to the aspirations of the martyrs’ to offer democratic governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy recalled poet Dasaradhi’s views that Telangana will not turn a blind eye if democracy is to be destroyed in the guise of welfare and said his government was here to change the 10-year ‘autocratic governance’ where the rulers wanted people to lose their freedom in exchange for welfare activity.

Speaking at the State Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds on June 2, he revealed what his government had done in the last six months and the plans for the next decade. “We gave freedom to all sections including journalists and opened our administration to the common man,” he said adding that this was people’s desire while choosing the Congress over the BRS in the last elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the achievement of Telangana would only be significant when the goals of the movement and the aspirations of the martyrs were fulfilled. “The decennial celebrations of the formation day is an occasion to review the fulfilment of the people’s aspirations and hopes. I will not go into political criticism, but we can lay the foundations for the future only when we review the history. It is a wiser decision to identify the mistakes and correct them,” he said.

The Chief Minister attacked the previous BRS Government stating that during the 10 years, Telangana suffered 100 years of destruction. “It was not just physical destruction but also fundamental freedom that has been assaulted. Social justice was denied. The wealth of the state, which should belong to all the people, has gone into the hands of a few. Telangana culture and traditions were destroyed and economic destruction was visible.”

Sonia is Telangana’s mother

Mr. Reddy questioned the wisdom of those faulting the invitation of Ms. Gandhi to participate in the celebrations. He said the people of Telangana shared an emotional bond with her for realising their decade-long dream. “Does the mother needs any permission to attend the festivals at her kids’ place,” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also released the State song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” penned by Andesri. The song composed by Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani was played out for the gathering. As the number was played Andesri was seen getting emotional. The family members of the Telangana martyrs and those who were in the forefront of the movement were also present.

The decennial celebrations were conducted grandly at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues, officials and the public, hoisted the national flag marking the celebrations.

The Chief Minister also shared his plans to see Telangana as a role model for sustainable development in the country. “We will unveil the Green Telangana-2050 Master Plan soon and as a part of this imitative, the State has been divided into three regions — Urban Telangana, Sub-Urban Telangana and Rural Telangana.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister was given a warm welcome by a parade led by A.S.P. Sircilla, K. Rakesh Reddy at the ceremony. Ten contingents offered a ceremonial salute to the CM. A video message greeting the people by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also played at celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.