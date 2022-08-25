Telangana will play a key role in national politics to send away BJP, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Cautioning the people against falling prey to the divisive politics of the BJP leaders, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that Telangana will play a key role in national politics in the coming days to send the BJP packing.

The Chief Minister warned the people against divisive forces that were trying to spread seeds of hatred as this will create obstacles to progressive States like Telangana which is on an accelerated development path. “There is a need to stop divisive forces from harming the interests of the country. I will not allow such forces as long as I am alive. There is a need to send back such forces and Telangana will play a key role in the national politics in this direction,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting convened in connection with the inauguration of integrated administrative complex of Rangareddy district collectorate here on Thursday. He expressed concern over the manner in which BJP was trying to spread hatred among communities by its communal politics.

He recalled how he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the posts at the same time eight years ago. Telangana could achieve accelerated progress and ensure better living for farmers and other sections with a slew of innovative and unique schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima during the period. “What has the Centre achieved? Is there a single scheme or single section that is benefitted by the Centre?” he asked.

The Centre could not provide uninterrupted quality power to all sections on the lines of Telangana nor was it able to provide drinking water to the people. “The Centre failed to harness 70,000 tmcft of water available across the country,” he said. Telangana, in contrast, had implemented several welfare and development schemes for strengthening farm and other sections to ensure that these sections came out of their woes. “Do you want a green Telangana rich in crops and other facilities or society that is divided on communal lines?” he asked the people.

He alleged that the Centre was harping on communal feelings rather than doing any public good. “The BJP is indulging in communal politics for the sake of votes and people should be cautious about this,” he said. He expressed concern over the way in which the Centre toppled the elected governments in nine States. “Purchasing MLAs offering huge amounts” had become the order of the day and the Centre was resorting to “conspiratorial tactics” in dislodging the elected governments.

“Building a house or an asset will take long time. But they can be demolished in short span. Youth, intellectuals and other sections should be aware of the Centre’s ways and ensure that the development achieved by Telangana was made secure.

In this context, he quoted the example of Bengaluru which was acclaimed as Silicon Valley of India for few decades. But, Hyderabad ad overtaken Bengaluru last year in terms of job creation with 1.57 lakh jobs created in the IT sector while Bengaluru fell behind by a few thousands. “This is because of the controversies like Hijab,” he said adding there was no place for such developments in Telangana.

He alleged that the Prime Minister on his part was not acting on the representations made by the State like finalising Telangana’s share in Krishna water. “Why is the Centre dilly dallying in spite of several representations submitted by the State?” he asked.

The Chief Minister conceded the request made by MLAs of three districts Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad adjoining the State Capital for more funds under the assembly constituency funds and said the government would sanction ₹10 crore each to all the MLAs in the three districts for taking up developmental works in their respective constituencies. The funds would be over and above the ₹5 crore given to MLAs under assembly constituency fund.