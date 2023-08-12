Telangana will emerge as a key partner for Australia: Consul General

August 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana is one of the few States that the Australian government is focussing on as a part of its India Economic Strategy in Australia and there are several areas of mutual interest that can be worked on for better economic and people-to-people relations between Telangana and Australia.

Newly appointed Consul General of the Australia Consulate in Bengaluru Hilary McGeachy, who was in the city on an official visit, told The Hindu that Australia is now looking at working with the Indian States as a part of its updated India Economic Strategy in Australia.

Describing the new Consulate in Bengaluru that covers both Telangana and Karnataka States as a startup, she said Australia has doubled the resources in South India with the new consulate and it would focus on the strengths of these two States like technology and innovation. She reveals how important South India connection is turning out for Australia by referring to the direct flight between Bengaluru and Sydney. “It is a good sign for business, tourism and student engagement,” she felt.

Indian students, who are the second largest group of foreign students in Australia, are obviously on priority for the new Consul General as she recalls how the Australian and Indian governments have recently decided to recognise the degrees offered by universities in both countries. This equivalence is a big step, she felt. There are universities directly engaging with Indian students while trade commissions are also promoting their entry into Australian universities to take advantage of the qualitative programmes offered in Australian universities.

The strong one million Indian diaspora is a strong factor for improving cultural and business relations, she said adding that showcasing modern and diverse Australia to this region is on her agenda. Apart from education, trade investments, tourism, healthcare and people-to-people contacts will be the focus areas for her. There are lots of opportunities for both the countries to engage in these areas.

Ms. McGeachy, who earlier met Minister for IT K.T. Rama Rao and participated in the inauguration of the Amararaja Innovation Centre, was happy about her first visit to Hyderabad taking off on a positive note.