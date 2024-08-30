GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana will consider ban on Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ following legal consultation: Govt advisor

A delegation of 18 members, led by former IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon expressed concern over the film’s portrayal of the Sikh community, which makes up 2 per cent of Telangana’s population

Updated - August 30, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 12:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana government will consider a ban on the release of Kangana Ranaut’s latest film ‘Emergency’ following legal consultation, said the State government advisor (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

Telangana government will consider a ban on the release of Kangana Ranaut’s latest film ‘Emergency’ following legal consultation, said the State government advisor (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir. | Photo Credit: Handle @KanganaTeam on X

Telangana government advisor (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir has said that the State government will consider a ban on the release of Kangana Ranaut’s latest film ‘Emergency’ following legal consultation. This comes after a delegation from the Telangana Sikh Society expressed concern over what they said was distorted depiction of the Sikh community in the movie, directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut and set for release in early September. 

A delegation of 18 members, led by former IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon in a meeting with Mr. Shabbir at the Secretariat on Thursday (August 29, 2024), expressed concern over the film’s portrayal of the Sikh community, which makes up 2 per cent of Telangana’s population. 

SGPC sends legal notice over Kangana’s upcoming movie Emergency

The delegation alleged that the film depicts Sikhs as terrorists and anti-nationals, a portrayal they found offensive and damaging to the community’s image. Highlighting that 12 per cent of the nation’s military forces comprise Sikhs, many of whom sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, they conveyed the anger, especially among the Sikh youth, over the film’s promotional material. 

“The pre-release trailers show the Sikh community in a disparaging manner, depicting them in a way that creates a negative narrative. This is highly objectionable,” Menon said in the meeting. 

SAD Delhi unit urges CBFC to stop release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency'

In response, Shabbir Ali formally requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to consider banning the film in Telangana as it could potentially lead to unrest, tarnishing the reputation of the minority community.  

Complaint for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has lodged a complaint against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the Amberpet police station for making ‘objectionable and derogatory’ remarks against Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

According to the Amberpet police, a probe has been initiated following the petition. However, a case has not been booked yet.

