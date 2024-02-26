GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana, Western Australia discuss employment opportunities in healthcare

February 26, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Government officials from Western Australia with Telangana’s Minister for Health Damodar Rajanarsimha in Hyderabad on Monday.

Government officials from Western Australia, led by their Health Minister Amber Jade Sanderson, convened a meeting with Telangana’s Minister for Health Damodar Rajanarsimha in Hyderabad on Monday. The agenda of the meeting was a comprehensive discussion on employment opportunities within the medical and paramedical healthcare sectors in Western Australia.

Mr. Rajanarsimha highlighted the emphasis on quality medical education in Telangana through Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). “Telangana produces 8,515 medical graduates, 6,880 nursing graduates and 22,970 paramedical graduates annually,” he added.

Furthermore, he disclosed initiatives undertaken by Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), which helps nursing and paramedical graduates land jobs worldwide. 

Both the ministers expressed their commitment for collaborating for the benefit of candidates who have completed medical and paramedical courses in Telangana. The meeting was attended by senior officials from both the governments.

