Telangana Waqf board issues instructions on free burial space

February 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERBAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) has informed Telangana State Information Commission (TSIC) that a circular was issued to graveyard management on allotting grave space for free.

TSIC was dealing with an appeal filed by Kareem Ansari, who had sought information on the Daira Mir Momin graveyard and the implementation of directions by former TSWB chairman Mohammed Saleem not to charge fees for grave space.

According to the TSIC order, TSWB public information officer told information commissioner Mohd Ameer that a circular was issued last year, directing all mutawallis (managers of waqf institutions) in Telangana to ensure allotment of grave space free of charge. In case this did not happen, criminal action would be taken against those responsible.

A copy of the circular, containing these instructions, were furnished to Mr. Ansari, an order copy reads. “It is usually the poor who find it difficult to pay for grave space. If TSWB implements the directions properly, the poor will stand to benefit,” Mr. Ansari said.

