HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Waqf board issues instructions on free burial space

February 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERBAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) has informed Telangana State Information Commission (TSIC) that a circular was issued to graveyard management on allotting grave space for free.

TSIC was dealing with an appeal filed by Kareem Ansari, who had sought information on the Daira Mir Momin graveyard and the implementation of directions by former TSWB chairman Mohammed Saleem not to charge fees for grave space.

According to the TSIC order, TSWB public information officer told information commissioner Mohd Ameer that a circular was issued last year, directing all mutawallis (managers of waqf institutions) in Telangana to ensure allotment of grave space free of charge. In case this did not happen, criminal action would be taken against those responsible.

A copy of the circular, containing these instructions, were furnished to Mr. Ansari, an order copy reads. “It is usually the poor who find it difficult to pay for grave space. If TSWB implements the directions properly, the poor will stand to benefit,” Mr. Ansari said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.