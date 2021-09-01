Telangana walks out of KRMB meeting

HYDERABAD

01 September 2021 20:53 IST

Board turns down TS plea for power generation at Srisailam

Telangana on Wednesday staged a walkout at the meeting of the Krishna River Management Board after the board refused to concede the State government’s plea to be allowed to generate power at Srisailam hydel station.

During the heated arguments at the board meeting presided by M.P. Singh, Special Chief Secretary of irrigation of Telangana Rajat Kumar made a forceful point that the State generated power at Srisailam only to evacuate water from the reservoir to meet its irrigation and drinking water requirements from Nagarjunasagar downstream. The water was anyway getting stored at Nagarjunasagar and also meeting the needs of Krishna delta system.

He said there was no other way for Telangana but step up its power generation to meet its large requirement of power for its lift irrigation schemes. Telangana was largely dependent on its lift irrigation because geographically it was on a higher plateau and the rivers flowed at a lower level.

Mr. Kumar questioned the rationale of the board in stopping Telangana from generation at Srisailam.

The board decided to retain water sharing in the river between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the ratio of 66:34. The board also did not concede the request of Telangana that the unutilised share of the State in its water allocation for a year be carried foward to next year. The State did not use 45 tmc ft water in 2020-21 and 50 tmc ft in 2019-20.

Another request of Telangana that did not find favour with the board was its request that the surplus water over and above 811 tmc ft which was the water allocation for the combined State in the Krishna be accounted. Telangana insisted on accounting the surplus water as Andhra Pradesh was diverting a huge quantum during flooding from Pothireddypadu head regulator.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shared 811 tmc ft in the ratio of 512:299 tmc ft. Telangana argued that the agreement to share water in this ratio was temporarily fixed for 2015-16. But, the board was not convinced.

Mr. Kumar argued that Telangana wanted the ratio revised to 50:50 till an award was delivered by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal - II. This was because the State’s requirement in the Krishna increased considerably after the completion of Kalwakurthi, Nettempadu and Bheema lift-irrigation projects. They served the entire ayacut of these projects.

The demand for water sharing in the ratio of 70:30 mooted by Andhra Pradesh was turned down by Telangana.

Besides Mr. Kumar, Telangana was represented by its Eningeer-in-Chief of irrigation C. Muralidhar and Chief Engineer of Inter-State River Water (ISRW) division Mohan Kumar. Andha Pradesh’s Principal Irrigation Secretary Shamal Rao, ENC Narayan Reddy and ISRW Chie Engineer Srinivas Reddy were present. Later, the two sides attended the join meeting of Krishna and Godavari river management boards on the recent gazette notification of Centre on the scope of the boards.