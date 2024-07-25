Telangana | Village panchayats to be connected with mandal headquarters under integrated road policy

Telangana Government has decided to bring an integrated road policy in the State connecting each village panchayat with the mandal headquarters through BT roads.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said the road policy will include not only panchayat roads but also roads from mandal headquarters to the district centre via two-lane roads and highways to connect district headquarters with the State capital.

Road works in Secunderabad Cantonment Area

Mr. Bhatti also said the government has approached the Defence Ministry and obtained approval for defence land transfer for road-widening and construction of elevated corridors in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. This is a good news for the people of Hyderabad and the state. The Roads and Buildings department secured ₹5,790 crores in this budget.

Handlooms sector

Stressing the need to provide helping hand to the handloom sector, the Deputy CM said it is difficult for handlooms to compete with the power loom that produces more cloth at cheaper prices and in less time. “There is a danger that our handlooms will disappear forever if not supported. Thus, our government has started measures for the revival of handlooms by mandating cloth procurements for government departments and institutions - i.e., school uniforms for students, bed sheets used in hospitals - to be from our local weavers through the Telangana Handloom Cooperative Society,” he said.

He pointed out that a seven-year-old pending decision to establish Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Telangana is seeing light of the day with the intervention of the government and taking it up with the Central government.

“Besides, we are also in consultation with the Central Government for setting up a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles in our State. The establishment of these prestigious institutions will greatly help the development of handlooms in our State,” Mr. Bhatti pointed out. A total of ₹2,762 crores for Industries was proposed in this budget while ₹774 crores has been earmarked for Information & Technology.

