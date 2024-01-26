Telangana | Victims of parcel scam lost ₹18.24 crore to fraudsters since 2022

January 26, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The victims across Telangana who fell prey to the parcel scams have collectively lost around ₹18.24 crore since 2022, officials from the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) said.

The cases have jumped from 64 in 2022 to 645 in 2023, whereas already 64 cases have been reported in 2024, said Shikha Goel, the Director of TSCSB.

“We have seen a significant increase in cyber fraud cases where scammers exploit the names of courier services like FedEx, Blue Dart, DTDC etc. Of the total loss amount ₹18,24,56,908 lost by the victims, ₹4,77,01,679 was saved by the TSCSB through collaboration with the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP),” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the modus operandi, the official said that an unsuspecting victim would receive a phone call about a packed parcel being sent for an international delivery by them has been flagged. “The ‘official’, usually from Delhi or Mumbai, would then inform them of how the parcel with their name contains contraband and other incriminating documents, causing them to panic. They then state that a legal case has been filed against the individual. The scammers then instruct them to download Skype, claiming it is necessary for recording the victim’s statement through a video call,” said the official.

They instruct the victim to display their Aadhaar card or ID cards as proof and also demand them to pay ‘fines’ to release the seized parcel and withdraw the legal case.

The TSCSB officials warned people, and asked them to always verify the identity of the individual or organisation, especially in matters involving legal issues or financial transactions.

“Officials do not conduct inquiries online. One can authenticate the legitimacy of calls by initiating reverse calls. Since scammers often use spoofed calls, attempting a reverse call may reveal the lack of connectivity,” explained the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.