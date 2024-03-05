Telangana vaccinates 1.05 lakh children with polio drops on Day-2

March 05, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

On the second day of Telangana’s pulse polio immunisation campaign, a notable stride was achieved after the vaccine reached 1.05 lakh children. This brings the cumulative count of vaccinated children in the State to 38.59 lakh, up from the 37.52 lakh on Day One.

The teams on the ground undertook a comprehensive effort, covering 12.6 lakh homes. With this outreach, 38,291 children were vaccinated in houses, 33,056 outside homes, 16,988 at transit points, and 11,290 by mobile teams.

A strategic focus was placed on high-risk areas, including brick kilns, nomadic regions, huts, temporary dwellings, labour colonies and temporary construction sites under the jurisdiction of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as well as urban areas, according to a senior health official.

Stressing the significance of this targeted approach, the health official urged parents to play their part by ensuring the administration of two drops of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to their children.

