Telangana utilities would have incurred higher losses without Chhattisgarh energy: BRS

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government appointed two judicial commissions only to level baseless charges against the previous government and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Unable to find any substantial basis to blame the previous government, the incumbent government is giving leaks to the media on the ongoing inquiry and making some individuals support the leaked information, BRS leader and former minister for energy G. Jagadish Reddy said.

He alleged that the government had made the commission hold a press meeting against the established norms to make it reiterate what the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders spoke in the past on the four issues referred to the commission — power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh, corridor booking in Wardha-Dichpally PGCIL transmission line, execution of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station with sub-critical technology and Yadadri TPS on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) system.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy sought to know how there could be misuse or loss of ₹6,000 crore when ₹7,000 crore was paid to Chhattisgarh for 17,000 million units (MU) of energy. On the allegation that the State’s power utilities had to shell out more money on energy purchases from the open market as Chhattisgarh had failed to supply contracted power, he said the utilities would have suffered more burden had there been no supply of the 17,000 million units from Chhattisgarh.

Had there been no power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh at ₹3.9 per unit, there would have been a scenario of 17,000 MU energy getting for Jhajjar at ₹17 per unit. He alleged that both the Congress and the BJP were working together to malign the BRS and KCR on the issue of power and irrigation inquiries.