Telangana using IHIP since 2018, says Eatala

New version of advanced disease surveillance system launched

Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), which was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, has been in use in Telangana on pilot project basis since 2018, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender, adding that auxiliary nursing midwives and medical officers at Primary Health Centres are trained to use it.

“The new version of IHIP will house the data entry and management for India’s disease surveillance programme. In addition to tracking 33 diseases now as compared to the earlier 18, it shall ensure near-real-time data in digital mode, having done away with the paper mode of working,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan

IHIP will provide analysed reports on mobile phone or other electronic devices. Besides, outbreak investigation activities can be initiated and monitored electronically, as per a press release

Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that such an advanced digital platform for tracking the earliest signs of disease spread in the smallest of villages and blocks in the country will help nip any potential outbreak or epidemic in the bud.