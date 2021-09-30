Telangana urges KRMB to stop AP’s GNSS expansion works

Project being taken up without river board approval, says TS

Telangana government has addressed one more letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), this time requesting the river board to restrain Andhra Pradesh from executing works pertaining to the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) lift irrigation project with enhanced scope of the surplus water-based project.

“Any expansion work of an irrigation project or a new scheme taken up after June 2, 2014 attracts the provisions of Section 85 (8) of the AP Reorganisation Act,” Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar said in a letter written to Chairman of KRMB M.P. Singh. He requested the river board Chairman to stop A.P. from proceeding with the expansion works of the project and also take the matter to the notice of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The Telangana ENC stated that the A.P. government had given approval to the work of improvement, widening and lining to the GNSS main canal from 0 to 56 km to increase the discharge capacity with ₹305.7 crore and also taking up construction of a new lift based on GNSS main canal with ₹56.83 crore.

Stating that two letters were already written to the board restraining A.P. from taking up expansion of GNSS project he said A.P. was modifying the project scope and adding new components without appraisal of the river board and approval of the Apex Council. He explained to the river board Chairman that GNSS would draw water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, Srisailam Right Main Canal and Banakcherla Cross Regulator during the flood period.

A new regulator was constructed at Banakacherla to draw 22,000 cusecs water to GNSS without any approval.

However, the approved total drawal of water from Pothireddypadu was only 34 tmc ft with maximum drawal of 11,150 cusecs from the old structure of the regulator with four gates (vents) and not the expanded portion taken up in 2007 without any approval to draw another 44,000 cusecs, the ENC said.