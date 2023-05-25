Telangana urges KRMB to stop AP from constructing GNSS-HNSS link reservoir

May 25, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to stop Andhra Pradesh from carrying out the construction of Avulapalli balancing reservoir in Chittoor district as part of linking Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) and Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) lift irrigation projects by drawing Krishna water from Srisailam reservoir.

“AP is going ahead with the construction of the reservoir in Somala mandal of Chittoor district in spite of the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issuing order earlier this month to stop the work”, Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation-General) of Telangana C. Muralidhar said in a letter addressed to Chairman of KRMB Shiv Nandan Kumar.

He brought to the river board’s notice that Telangana had already addressed a letter to it in August 2022, September 2022 and October 2022 to stop the new lift scheme to link GNSS with HNSS along with the balancing reservoir at Avulapalli as it was taken up without the appraisal of the river board and approval of the Apex Council. It also requested the river board to take the matter to the notice of the Ministry of Environment and Forest to keep the Environmental Clearance granted to it in abeyance.

Further, the NGT in its orders dated May 11 had imposed a penalty of ₹100 crore on AP payable to the river board within a period of three months for its attempt to secure EC under B2 category to avoid a detailed environmental impact study, public hearing and others and directed AP to stop works of Avulapalli, Medivedu and Nethiguntapalli balancing reservoirs.

Later, on May 17 the Supreme Court had stayed the payment of ₹100 crore fine to KRMB and directed AP to pay ₹25 crore within a period of eight weeks. However, Telangana Government has come to know that the AP Government is carrying out the work in spite of the NGT order to stop it and in support of its (Telangana’s) claim clippings of newspaper reports have been enclosed to its letter to the river board.