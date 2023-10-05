Telangana urges KRMB to stop A.P. from carrying out works on Rayalaseema LIP

October 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Telangana has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from proceeding ahead with the first phase of works on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP), stating that the AP government has issued orders recently to resume works to divert 59 tmc ft water in June-July by installing six pumps with 2,913 cusecs each.

Engineer-in-chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar said in a letter addressed to KRMB chairman Shiv Nandan Kumar that the AP government has cleared the proposals to resume first-phase works on the project although there was stay on RLIP works imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone Bench.

In a petition filed by an individual of Narayanpet district in which the Telangana government had impleaded that the NGT had ordered the AP government in December 2021 not to go ahead with the project works without getting environmental clearance (EC). Quoting reports, he brought to the notice of Mr. Kumar that AP was planning to install six pumps to lift a total of 17,500 cusecs, at 2,913 cusecs each, from Srisailam reservoir.

Andhra Pradesh was planning to divert 59 tmc ft of water during June-July every year to supply 15 tmc ft for the drinking water needs of Chennai, 8.6 tmc ft for Rayalaseema and need of another 35.23 tmc ft water to supply water to Chennai – 9.5 tmc ft for Velugodu reservoir across Telugu Ganga Project canal, 17.33 tmc ft for Somasila reservoir and 8.4 tmc ft for Kandaleru reservoir. The last three quantities were necessary as minimum storage to supply 15 tmc ft water to Chennai.

Further, the Telangana ENC pointed out that AP was permitted to divert only 1,500 cusecs from Srisailam reservoir towards Chennai Water Supply Scheme based on the inter-state agreements of 1976 and 1977. But, breaching that, AP had first enhanced the water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to 11,150 cusecs and later to 44,000 cusecs. With old and new vents still functional, the total water drawing capacity is a whopping 55,150 cusecs.

Now, the AP government is planning to enhance it further to 80,000 cusecs and also taking up Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC), link from PRP to Banakacherla Cross Regulator from where Telugu Ganga canal takes off, further undermining the riparian rights of the in-basin areas in Telangana, the ENC said and urged the KRMB chairman to stop the illegal activity of AP and protect the legitimate rights of in-basin areas in Telangana.

