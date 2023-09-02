Telangana urges KRMB to stop Andhra’s SRMC lining work

September 02, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from going ahead with the lining work of the Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.

The canal (SRMC) takes off from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and carries water to Bhanakacherla Cross Regulator from where the Srisialm Right Bank Canal (SRBC), Telugu Ganga Project main canal and an escape channel take-off to carry water further to meet different irrigation systems in A.P. The SRMC runs for a length of 16.340 km from Pothireddypadu HR.

A major portion of the lining work of SRMC as part of the work mentioned in GO.203 issued by A.P. government on May 5, 2020, has been completed already in violation of the NGT order issued on December 17, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the order, the NGT had directed the A.P. government not to go ahead with the works related to Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), of which lining of SRMC to carry a higher volume of water is a part, Engineer-in-Chief of Telangana C. Muralidhar explained in a letter addressed to KRMB chairman Shiv Nandan Kumar on Friday.

The Telangana ENC has expressed fears that completion of the illegal work of lining of SRMC would facilitate A.P. diversion of higher volume of Krishna water from Srisailam reservoir to outside the basin areas. As per the 1977 inter-state agreement, A.P. is not permitted to divert more than 1,500 cusecs water from Srisailam reservoir through Pothireddypadu HR.

The ENC requested the KRMC chairman to take immediate and effective steps to stop the ““illegal activity” of the A.P. government and protect the genuine, legitimate interests and claims of the people of Telangana in the Krishna waters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.