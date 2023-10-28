Telangana urges KRMB to restrain Andhra Pradesh from carrying out HNSS expansion works

October 28, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Telangana government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to stop Andhra Pradesh from going ahead with the Phase-II works of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) lift irrigation project being carried out without appraisal and approval.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the River Board, the Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana stated that Andhra Pradesh (AP) had issued a tender notice for conducting surveying and levelling operations for lifting water from the Bhairavanithippa project to feed 58 minor irrigation tanks in Gummaghatta, Rayadurgam, D. Hirehal and Kanekal mandals in Anantapur district to stabilise an ayacut of 4,100 acres.

The new components/lifts of HNSS project were being taken up by the AP government in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act. The project was being expanded continuously by AP without getting any approval, the ENC said.

Requesting the KRMB to stop work on the new lifts planned on the HNSS project taken up without appraisal by the river board and the Central Water Commission and approval by the Apex Council, the ENC asked the river board to take all such violations being committed by AP to the notice of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.