Telangana urges KRMB to act upon 70 letters addressed to it on river waters

November 20, 2022 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to act upon the issues related to river waters, including violations of tribunal award, being committed by Andhra Pradesh, raised by it from time to time.

“Telangana has communicated as many as 70 letters regarding implementation of various provisions of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-I) by the river board, but there is no response so far,” Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar said in a letter addressed to Chairman of the KRMB M.P. Singh on Saturday.

Reiterating some of the issues raised in the previous letters the ENC stated that as per Section 85 (8) (a) of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 KRMB is mandated to implement the provisions of KWDT-I and other inter-State agreements. The Clause VII of KWDT-I award stipulates use towards drinking water supply to be reckoned as 20% of drawals. In spite of several letters, the river board is not implementing same in water accounting.

Citing provisions under Scheme-A of allocation as per KWDT award, the ENC said Telangana is carrying over part of its share of water to meet needs in the next year as upper riparian States did not provide any timely/regulated releases. However, the river board did not consider so far the repeated requests made by Telangana not account the carried over water used in the next year against its share.

On the working arrangement for sharing of water between AP and Telangana, Mr. Muralidhar pointed out that the allocations made by KWDT-I to erstwhile AP were en bloc and project-specific allocations are being adjudicated by KWDT-II. The June 2015 and 2017 arrangements are ad hoc and for one year only and during the recent meetings Telangana had made it clear that such arrangement is no more agreeable to it.

Telangana has been seeking 50% share in Krishna water although it is entitled to about 70% till the KWDT-II award is finalised. Instead, the KRMB Chairman had decided unilaterally for continuing the arrangement further, the ENC pointed out. On the formulation of rule curves for Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs by the Central Water Commission, the ENC said Telangana needs relevant data for examining and seek modifications in the rule curves. However, Telangana is not being provided with required data.

Further, the Telangana ENC reiterated that no flows were needed from Nagarjunasagar to Krishna Delta System in lieu of diversion of Godavari water from Polavaram (now Pattiseema) to Krishna as per Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal award, to modify rule curves in case of power generation at Srisailam, to account water diverted during spills by AP and installation of real-time data acquisition system on canals downstream of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator.

He also stressed the need to complete modernisation of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme and restrain AP from going ahead with RDS Right Canal works.